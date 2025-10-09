Apart from Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, Browns reportedly still paying Joe Flacco and multiple QBs in 2025

The Cleveland Browns don’t have the best reputation as far as organizational decisions go. Much of that bad name comes due to their constant change at quarterback. They just traded away Joe Flacco and kept Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on the roster. However, many of their former signal-callers are still getting paychecks from the team.

According to Spotrac, a site specialized in player contracts, salary cap breakdowns, payrolls and more, the Browns are paying eight different quarterbacks right now.

Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, is getting paid $35.9 million. Jameis Winston, who plays for the Giants, carries a $2.2 million in dead cap. Dillon Gabriel who just earned his first start has a $1.1m salary in his rookie year. Joe Flacco, recently traded to the Bengals, carries a $999k dead hit. Shedeur Sanders is right below with a $955k salary. Incredibly enough, the Browns are still paying Bailey Zappe $315k as part of their practice squad, and two dead hits in Dorian Thompson-Robinson ($171k) and Kenny Pickett ($8k).

Out of all, the Watson contract is still unfathomable

It’s been years now, but the fact that the Browns gave Deshaun Watson a five-year, $230,000,000 fully guaranteed contract is still unthinkable. Watson was coming off of two years filled with injuries and off-field legal issues. Somehow, the Browns opted to give him the biggest contract in NFL history at that time and make it all guaranteed.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns

Watson played seven games last season with the Browns and threw for 1,148 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. His passer rating was a mid 79 and in three seasons with the Browns, he has played 19 games out of 51 possible.

The Browns still haven’t found their QB

After starting the season with Flacco under center, the Browns traded him and opted to go with rookie Dillon Gabriel. The former Oregon Duck debuted with a loss though he showed some glimpses of talent.

Still waiting for his turn, one of the most mediatic rookies of all time, Shedeur Sanders. Whether one of those rookie QBs will become a franchise remains to be seen, but the Browns can’t keep having former players on their payroll if they want to change their fate.