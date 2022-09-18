Baltimore Ravens play against Miami Dolphins for a game in the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 2 in your country

Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). Two undefeated teams, but one will lose their first game of the season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Ravens easily won their first game of the season against the New York Jets 24-9 in their first game on the road. So far the Ravens offensive line is looking good with Jackson scoring 3 touchdowns in the first week of the season.

Miami Dolphins showed that the team works better with a new head coach and it seems that the team could win their division if they continue to play that way. In Week 1 they won against the weak Bradyless-Patriots 20-7.

Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 18 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) September 19

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM September 19

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

Baltimore Ravens are home favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.53 moneyline that will pay $153 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offense but the visitors are playing at their best. Miami Dolphins are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.55 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Over 44.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Baltimore Ravens -3.5 / 1.53 Totals 44.5 Miami Dolphins +3.5 / 2.55

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).