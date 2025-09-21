Trending topics:
Brett Rypien’s profile: Age, height, love life, career and all about the Cincinnati Bengals backup QB

With Joe Burrow sidelined due to injury, the Cincinnati Bengals have a new starter and, consequently, a new backup quarterback. Here’s the complete profile of Brett Rypien, including his age, height, love life, career, and more.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Brett Rypien, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesBrett Rypien, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals promoted Jake Browning to the starter role due to Joe Burrow’s injury. Now, Brett Rypien is the new backup quarterback. Here’s the complete profile of the team’s newest signal-caller.

In Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, Joe Burrow suffered a significant injury that forced him to leave the game against the Jaguars. Jake Browning stepped in as his replacement and helped secure the win for the AFC North club.

With Jake Browning named the starter in Burrow’s absence, the Bengals needed a new backup QB. Here’s everything you need to know about Brett Rypien, the new quarterback Cincinnati will rely on this season.

How old is Brett Rypien?

Brett Rypien was born on July 9, 1996, making him 29 years old in 2025. He is a veteran quarterback whose career has largely been defined as a reliable backup.

What is Brett Rypien’s weight?

Listed at 210 pounds (approximately 95 kilograms), Brett Rypien has a build that balances durability with mobility — not overly large, but strong enough to handle hits in the pocket.

How tall is Brett Rypien?

Standing 6 feet 2 inches tall (about 1.88 meters), Rypien isn’t among the tallest quarterbacks in the NFL. Interestingly, his height and weight are nearly identical to Jake Browning, the Bengals’ new starting QB.

Brett Rypien’s love life: Who is the QB dating?

Brett Rypien is married to Laura Rypien (Laura Buck). Their relationship has been public, with posts on social media celebrating their marriage and special occasions.

Brett Rypien’s career highlights

College Highlights (Boise State):

  • Second all-time passing leader at Boise State: Finished with 13,578 passing yards, the most in school history behind Kellen Moore.
  • Multiple 3,000+ yard seasons: Recorded three seasons with over 3,000 passing yards.
  • Career touchdowns: Threw 90 touchdown passes during his college career.

NFL Highlights

  • Undrafted free agent: Signed by the Denver Broncos in 2019 after going undrafted.
  • Reliable backup: Has spent most of his NFL career as a dependable backup quarterback.
  • Limited but solid playtime: In spot starts and appearances, has shown poise and accuracy under pressure.
  • Practice and team leadership: Known for being a trusted mentor and reliable presence in the QB room.
  • Recent role: Signed by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025 as the backup QB to a 1-year, $1.17 million contract.
