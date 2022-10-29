Buffalo Bills play against Green Bay Packers for a game in the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers meet in a Week 8 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on October 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). This will be the most entertaining game on Sunday. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Bills look strong and sharp to make the playoffs, they are coming back from Bye Week with a winning streak of three straight weeks and two of those wins came against Ravens and Chiefs.

The Packers are struggling to get out of a current losing streak, they lost the last three weeks against the New York Giants 22-27, New York Jets 10-27 and Washington Commanders 21-23. Before that losing streak the Packers had won three straight games.

Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers: Kick-Off Time

Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers play for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 30 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Australia: 9:20 AM (AEST) October 31

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 7:20 AM October 31

Germany: 1:20 AM (CEST) October 31

Ireland: 12:20 AM (IST) October 31

Mexico: 6:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 12:20 AM (BST) October 31

Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 8 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Buffalo Bills can definitely win this game if they want to, especially after winning against two lethal offenses in the last four weeks. Green Bay Packers have only one victory on the road after three games, the most recent away from home was a loss against the Commanders. The best pick for this NFL Week 8 game is: Buffalo Bills spread.

BetMGM Buffalo Bills +10.5 / +375 Totals 47 Green Bay Packers -10.5 / -500

* Odds via BetMGM

