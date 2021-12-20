Chicago Bears play against Minnesota Vikings for a Monday Night Football game in the Week 15 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings meet in a Week 15 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 at 8:15 PM (ET). The visitors are trying to win all their remaining games to reach the playoffs, this divisional game is a one team fight for a wild card ticket. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Bears played well against the Packers in Week 14 but the team lost the game 30-45 on the road. This game against the Vikings is the first of the last four of the regular season for the Bears, the team plays against the Vikings again but on the road to close the season.

Minnesota Vikings must win this game to continue fighting for a wild card spot to play the postseason, but the Vikings have not won an on the road game in 5 weeks, that victory was against the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Storylines

Chicago Bears have a negative record at 4-9-0, the team's only four victories in the 2021-22 NFL season were against the Bengals 20-17, the Detroit Lions twice 24-14 and 16-14, and the Las Vegas Raiders 20- 9. The Bears won three of the first five weeks and that was a good sign that things with Justin Fields as quarterback could work out. But after the victory against the Raiders in Nevada, the team fell into a five-week losing streak that ended with a Week 12 victory against the Detroit Lions. The Bears offense is scoring an average of 17.8 points per game, and the defense is allowing 25.5 points per game.

Minnesota Vikings won a recent game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28 at home after they lost two consecutive weeks to the San Francisco 49ers 26-34, and the Detroit Lions 27-29. The Vikings are in the 8th spot of the NFC Playoff Standings with 6-7-0, but WFT are in the 7th spot thanks to their conference win percentage, and the Vikings need two things, one is to win most of the remaining games of the regular season and expect the Falcons, Eagles, Saints, and WFT to lose more games than they do. The Vikings offensive line is 10th-ranked of the season with 26.5 points per game, but the Vikings defense is weak allowing 25.6 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App, NFL League Pass.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Bears are underdogs at home with +6.5 ATS and +240 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record at home with 2-4-0 and the defense is as weak as the road. Minnesota Vikings are favorites with -6.5 points to cover and -260 moneyline. The totals is offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Chicago Bears +6.5.



FanDuel Chicago Bears +6.5 / +240 Totals 44.5 Minnesota Vikings -6.5 / -260

