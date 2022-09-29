The Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins start the activity of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season. Here are all the details regarding predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this exciting game in your country

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream 2022 NFL Week 4 in your country

The 2022 NFL regular season enters its Week 4 activity with a thrilling game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins. Here is all the information you need about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in your country. In the US, it will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

The Cincinnati Bengals are having a rough time in this start of the season. They have a 1-2 record and are at the bottom of the AFC North, so they must win at home this week to keep up with the other teams' pace.

Whereas the Miami Dolphins, they are living an actual dream. They managed to defeat the Patriots, Ravens and Bills in what seemed to be a tough start of the campaign. It is uncertain if Tua Tagovailoa is completely healthy for this game, so that could be a problem for the AFC East team.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins will meet this Thursday, September 29, at Paul Brown Stadium in the game that will begin with the activity of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) September 27

Canada: 9:15 PM (EDT)

China: 8:15 AM September 26

Germany: 2:15 AM (CEST) September 27

Ireland: 1:15 AM (IST) September 27

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDT)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (BST) September 27

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

This thrilling game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins will broadcast live through Amazon Prime Video in the United States, as they have the rights for all the Thursday Night Football games. Outside the US, it can be watched on NFL International broadcast system.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

It seems like the oddsmakers are still not convinved that the Miami Dolphins are a reality as they have a +155 in the odds. The Bengals are listed with a -190 and the over/under is set at 47.5 points.

BetMGM Cincinnati Bengals -190 Totals 47.5 Miami Dolphins +155

* Odds via BetMGM

