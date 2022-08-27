Cleveland Browns play against Chicago Bears today for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium today, August 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team is not sure who their quarterback will be. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Cleveland Browns have dirty hands after the drama with Baker Mayfield and now they are dealing with Deshaun Watson's situation. Apparently the team is still unclear on who will be the starter for the upcoming regular season.

Chicago Bears are a bit more solid than the Browns as they have a talented quarterback who is still developing but this could be a good season for him compared to the last one which was a flop.

Cleveland Browns vs Chicago Bears: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns vs Chicago Bears: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cleveland Browns vs Chicago Bears: Storylines

Cleveland Browns won their 2022 Preseason Week 1 game against Jacksonville Jaguars in what was a relatively easy game for them 24-13. But during Week 2 the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-21 after a game where the defensive lines played an important role in stopping the game.

The Bears also won their first Preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs 19-14, for that game they used Trevor Siemian (13-7-89, 0 INT, 2 TD) who could be the perfect backup for their starter. The most recent game for the Bears was a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-11.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cleveland Browns vs Chicago Bears in the U.S.

Cleveland Browns vs Chicago Bears: Predictions And Odds

Cleveland Browns are home favorites with -5.5 spread and 1.47 moneyline that will pay $147 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, the visitors have a stronger record. Chicago Bears are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 2.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Chicago Bears +5.5

BetMGM Cleveland Browns -5.5 / 1.47 Totals 41.5 Chicago Bears +5.5 / 2.75

