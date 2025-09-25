Michael Penix Jr. has not enjoyed a great start to the 2025 NFL season. Amid ongoing trade rumors surrounding Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan has shared his thoughts on how the team should handle its quarterback situation.

Following a disappointing Week 3 performance against the Panthers, many fans questioned whether Michael Penix Jr. should remain the starting QB. However, head coach Raheem Morris dismissed the idea of turning back to Kirk Cousins—an approach that Matt Ryan also supports.

“What kind of competition do you think is going to happen at practice this week?” Ryan said The Inner Circle podcast about Cousins. “He had his opportunity. He played last year and showcased what he did. He had his chance. When you’re playing games with your quarterback position after you drafted somebody top 10 overall, you got a great chance of screwing this up six starts into it when you start playing games like that… You don’t overreact to one horrible loss.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Falcons bench Michael Penix Jr. for Kirk Cousins?

No, the Falcons will not bench Michael Penix Jr. to give the offense back to Kirk Cousins. On Sunday, Raheem Morris made it clear that the veteran lost his job and won’t get it back under any circumstance.

It’s evident that Atlanta has moved on from Cousins, even though they’re still paying him a hefty salary. The team is looking to trade him, but they’re demanding a “premium” draft pick in return—a price that may be too high for interested clubs.

Advertisement

see also Falcons HC Raheem Morris reveals real reason to bench Michael Penix Jr. for Kirk Cousins during ugly loss in Carolina

While Cousins did play the final snaps of the Week 3 game, Morris explained it was only to protect Penix Jr. from injury. The veteran has gone from being a top-tier quarterback to someone who only takes the field when the starter needs to be protected.

Advertisement

Matt Ryan’s words carry weight. While the Falcons should remain committed to Penix Jr., Morris’ comments could create unnecessary tension in the locker room—something the head coach must work to prevent.

Advertisement