Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on September 18, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team lost in the first week exactly like last season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Packers surprised everyone with a loss, again, in the first week of the new season. This time they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 7-23 on the road. This game against the Bears will be the first at home in 2022.

The Chicago Bears are back in good form after winning in Week 1 against the 49ers 19-10, it was a good game at home where the Bears did not score points in the first half but between the third and fourth quarter Justin Field threw two touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: Kick-Off Time

Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 18 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Australia: 9:20 AM (AEST) September 19

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 7:20 AM September 19

Germany: 1:20 AM (CEST) September 19

Ireland: 12:20 AM (IST) September 19

Mexico: 6:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 12:20 AM (BST) September 19

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC, NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: Predictions And Odds

Green Bay Packers are home favorites with -10 spread and 1.20 moneyline that will pay $120 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have home advantage but the visitors are hyped. Chicago Bears are underdogs with +10 ATS and 4.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Bears +10.

BetMGM Green Bay Packers -10 / 1.20 Totals 41.5 Chicago Bears +10 / 4.75

