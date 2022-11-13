Green Bay Packers play against Dallas Cowboys today for a game in the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay today, November 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team wants to try to recover their favorite tag.

The Packers are scaring their fanbase with poor results, so far the Packers' record is 3-6-0 overall. The last five weeks were hell for them, five games lost, the most recent was against the Lions 9-15 on the road.

The Cowboys have only two losses after 9 weeks playing, during Week 9 they rested, but before Bye Week the Cowboys won two straight games against Lions and Bears.

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys play for the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, November 13 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) November 14

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM November 14

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Green Bay Packers are underdogs at home with +4.5 ATS and 2.80 moneyline that will pay $280 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they can win at home but they are struggling with a losing streak. Dallas Cowboys are favorites with -4.5 spread and 1.44 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 10 game is: Packers 2.80.

BetMGM Green Bay Packers +4.5 / 2.80 Totals 44 Dallas Cowboys -4.5 / 1.44

* Odds via BetMGM

