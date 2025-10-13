Is Dalton Kincaid playing today for Bills vs Falcons on MNF in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

Bouncing back from the loss to the Patriots is crucial for the Buffalo Bills—especially with a bye week coming up next weekend. Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid, and the rest of the team need a win over the Atlanta Falcons to keep their expectations high in this 2025 NFL season.

In what is often a tough venue for any visiting team, Sean McDermott will need to rely on the talent across his roster to overcome the stout defense of the Falcons—especially in the loud and hostile environment of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Dalton Kincaid has been dealing with an oblique injury, which led to him practicing this week in a non-contact jersey. As of now, according to the Bills’ official website, his status for tonight remains questionable.

If he’s unable to suit up alongside his teammates for this key Week 6 matchup, this would undoubtedly be a significant loss for a Bills offense that often relies on its tight ends in crucial situations.

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills warms up.

Kincaid’s stats so far

Through five games of the 2025 season, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has proven to be a reliable threat in the passing game. He has recorded 20 receptions for 287 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

see also Bills News: Josh Allen loses key player ahead of Falcons clash

Kincaid is on pace for a career-best season, recently highlighted by his first-ever 100-yard receiving game, solidifying his role as a vital contributor to the Bills’ offense.

Allen’s other weapons on offense

With star tight end Dalton Kincaid currently dealing with an oblique injury, the Buffalo Bills would lean heavily on veteran Dawson Knox to step into the primary receiving role should Kincaid be sidelined.

Knox, a long-trusted target of Josh Allen, would be backed up by rookie Jackson Hawes, who has shown promise as an exceptional blocker and could see an increased workload in multi-tight end sets to help fill the void.

