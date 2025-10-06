Is Xavier Worthy playing tonight for Chiefs vs Jaguars on MNF in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, there are questions regarding the status of wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was put in the injury report yesterday.

The Chiefs tagged Worthy as questionable due to ankle and shoulder injuries. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the injury report is a “precaution… Worthy is fine and expected to go.” Cameron Wolfe reported that Worthy’s ankle was a bit swollen as well.

If he plays, it’s probable he won’t be limited. Worthy is key for this offense and for Andy Reid‘s scheme. The Chiefs are facing a tough defense in the Jaguars and Worthy will be a key part of the gameplan.

Worthy elevates everyone

Not only is Worthy a key piece of the offense for his production, but the threat of facing him opens up so many space for his teammates. Patrick Mahomes can either look for Worthy and his speed, or use Worthy as a decoy to find other weapons like Travis Kelce or JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Chiefs saw how important Worthy was last week. Kansas City was having troubles moving the chains without him, and as soon as he came back, the offense opened up and they scored 37. Mahomes had his best game of the season and it was thanks to Worthy.

Jaguars’ defense is no joke

Jacksonville leads the NFL in takeaways. They’ve forced at least three turnovers in every game of the season. This not only stops the opposing team to score, but puts their own offense in short fields lots of the times.

On the flip side, the Chiefs also have a good defense. Even if these teams’ are regarded as offensive teams, it’s their defenses that are pulling the strings right now. The defense that can harm the most will guide its team to a win.