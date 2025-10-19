Jayden Daniels exits Commanders vs Cowboys: Is the QB returning to the game?

Jayden Daniels spent a few moments on the ground complaining of pain during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Washington Commanders quarterback was quickly taken to the medical tent where he was evaluated for several minutes, and according to a report from Tom Pelissero, he won’t return to the game.

However, an additional report from Erin Andrews of Fox Sports NFL offered a sign of hope: “Jayden Daniels gave his mom a thumbs up after he exited the medical tent.” Following that signal, he proceeded to the locker room for further analysis.

Commanders fans have no choice but to await the full medical report following the conclusion of the game against the Cowboys, a game in which Washington was trailing 22-44 in the fourth quarter with ten minutes left on the clock as of this writing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding the initial signs of Daniels’ injury, Dr. Tom Christ offered his independent opinion on X: “Grabs at his right hamstring after this hit. Not a traditional way to injure the hamstring, but there what he’s grabbing at. His hip is forced into flexion, excessive rapid hip flexion could stress the hamstring.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Who Could Replace Daniels if He Misses Week 8?

The Commanders’ depth chart points to Marcus Mariota as the player who would replace Daniels should he be unable to play. The other quarterback, Josh Johnson, is injured, meaning the team’s only alternative is to look for another quarterback externally.

Advertisement

The Commanders’ situation is not yet dire, as a potential 3-4 record is not the end of their season. However, if Daniels cannot recover in time, things could become complicated, especially since they must face the Chiefs on the road in Week 8 and then the Seahawks in Week 9.

Advertisement