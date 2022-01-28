Allen is one of the big quarterbacks for the next decade, with his talent the Bills will one day win a Super Bowl, but for now Allen is still fighting against the other big names in the conference.

Joshua Patrick Allen is the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills since 2018, he is one of the big talents in the American Football Conference along with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Mac Jones and Lamar Jackson. Allen is currently considered a Dual-threat quarterback with a high percentage of effectiveness in the toughest games of the season.

Josh Allen played college football for Wyoming for three seasons, but for only two seasons he was the starter. 2016 and 2017 were Allen's best years in the NCAA, he threw for a total of 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, 5066 yards and 365/649 passes completed.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen as a 1st round (7th overall) pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and his contract was one of the highest paid for a 1st round pick that year. Since Allen played as a starter for the Bills it was obvious that he was the perfect match for the job.

How old is Josh Allen?

Allen is a native of Firebaugh, California, he was born there on May 21, 1996, and he is 25 years old. When Allen first played for the Bills during his rookie season he was just 21 years old in 2018.

How tall is Josh Allen?

Allen's height is 6-5 (1.96m), he is the perfect size to play quarterback and there is a lot of advantage with his height to see more clearly over the offensive line.

What is Josh Allen weight?

Allen is a fast quarterback at 237lbs (108 kg), as a dual-threat quarterback his weight helps him withstand blows from the defensive line when rushing for yards on the down.

What is Josh Allen's contract status?

Allen's contract is solid, he signed in 2018 with a $13.4m signing bonus, and the terms were renewed in 2021 with another $16.5m signing bonus. So far Allen as a quarterback has earned $38m.

