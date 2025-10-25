Kyle Shanahan provides significant injury update on Mac Jones, Brock Purdy’s key weapon in the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the top contenders in the NFC, currently ranking among the leaders in the West. Kyle Shanahan’s team’s strong performance is even more impressive considering the numerous injuries they’ve faced, including Brock Purdy, who had to be replaced by Mac Jones, as well as several players who weren’t able to see any playing time.

Brandon Aiyuk is one of the standout players on the Bay Area roster; however, a serious knee injury last season has still kept him from seeing action alongside his teammates this campaign.

Kyle Shanahan indicated that the 49ers might begin Aiyuk’s 21-day practice window next week. This period would allow the WR to transition from the reserve/PUP list to on-field practice under supervision, without immediately taking a spot on the 53-man roster.

Once the window starts, the team has up to 21 days to activate him; if they don’t, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. “Yeah, I believe he’s getting a lot closer,” the HC said via David Lombardi. “It could [happen next week]. I think we’re week-to-week now, so hopefully, it will be sooner than later.”

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Oh, yeah, there’s hope he plays. More importantly than hope, there’s some evidence. He’s making really good progress. He’s been putting in the time, and I think that it’s coming nearer as to when he’s going to be out there,” John Lynch also added.

What injury did Aiyuk suffer?

San Francisco’s top wideout, Brandon Aiyuk, has yet to take the field for the 2025 NFL season as he continues his recovery from a devastating knee injury suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 campaign. Aiyuk tore both his ACL and MCL, forcing an extended rehabilitation that has kept him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

While General Manager John Lynch reports “strong progress,” the severity of the dual-ligament damage means the 49ers are exercising extreme caution, with his return date still uncertain deep into the season.

Injuries: The 49ers’ unwanted karma

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2025 season has been defined by a relentless wave of key injuries, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Brock Purdy has been a consistent casualty, sidelined for multiple games with a painful toe injury (turf toe) that has been difficult to shake, forcing the team to rely on backup Mac Jones.

The tight end room also took a major hit early when All-Pro George Kittle went down in Week 1 with what he later revealed was a significant hamstring tear, though he has recently returned to action.

Adding to the depth concerns, promising second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has missed multiple games with a stubborn knee injury, an issue that has not responded as quickly as the team hoped. This cluster of injuries to critical playmakers has severely tested the depth and resilience of the 49ers’ offense as they push through the middle of the schedule.