Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos meet in a Week 16 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). Two teams hungry to win this game to get closer to the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Raiders finally snapped a two-week losing streak with a 16-14 win against the Cleveland Browns on the road. That was the Raiders' first win in December, but the team has to think about winning the rest of the games in the regular season to fight for a wild card spot.

Denver Broncos have a similar record with the Raiders at 7-7-0 overall in the 13th spot of the AFC Playoff Standings. In Week 15 the team lost to the Bengals at home 10-15 after winning two straight games in Denver.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Storylines

The Raiders have three games remaining in the 2021-22 NFL regular season against the Broncos at home, the Indianapolis Colts on the road and the last of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The Raiders are in a dangerous position to make the playoffs, they have to win every remaining game of the regular season. In Week 15 the team won against Cleveland Browns after losing two consecutive weeks against Washington Football Team at home 15-17 and against Kansas City Chiefs 9-48 on the road. The Raiders offense is scoring an average of 21.4 points per game.

Denver Broncos started December with a 9-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, but after that game the team won the Detroit Lions at home 38-10 in Week 14. The team was in good shape after winning against the Lions, but in Week 15 they lost to the Bengals at home 10-15. That was the fourth home loss this season for the Broncos. The Broncos' offensive line is scoring an average of 20.4 points per game as 21th-ranked in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are favorites with -1 point to cover at home and -105 moneyline at FanDuel, the home team has not won a home game in 9 weeks. Denver Broncos are underdogs with +1 ATS and -105 moneyline. The totals is offered at 41 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Las Vegas Raiders -1.



FanDuel Las Vegas Raiders -1 / -105 Totals 41 Denver Broncos +1 / -105

* Odds via FanDuel