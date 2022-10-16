The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football as part of Week 6 in the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In a great battle within the AFC West, the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The game will be played on Monday, October 17 at SoFi Stadium. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

Last week, the Chargers won a 30-28 thriller at Cleveland to reach a 3-2 record. QB Justin Herbert is having another strong year with 1478 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. WR superstar Keenan Allen is doubtful again because of his hamstring injury. Los Angeles cannot lose in order to keep up the pace with the Chiefs in the fight for the AFC West title.

Unexpectedly, Russell Wilson has not been the answer for the Broncos. The decision-making process by head coach Nathaniel Hackett is a disaster and the future of the franchise seems uncertain. Furthermore, Wilson confirmed that he has been playing with a right shoulder injury. Denver lead the all-time series 69-54-1 and, in an impressive stat, the Broncos will play for the fourth time in six weeks in prime-time.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) (Tuesday, October 18)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 8:15 AM (Tuesday, October 18)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Tuesday, October 18)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Tuesday, October 18)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Tuesday, October 18)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Chargers are 4.5-point favorites at home. The moneyline is -225 for Los Angeles and +185 for the Broncos. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Los Angeles Chargers -225 Totals (Over/Under) 45.5 points Denver Broncos +185

*Odds via BetMGM

Los Angeles Chargers vs Denver Broncos: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Although the Monday Night Football game of Week 6 between the Chargers and the Broncos is not available on NFL RedZone, you can be ready to check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, you can enjoy this AFC West matchup from Los Angeles in fuboTV (7-day free trial).