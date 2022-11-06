New England Patriots play against Indapanolis Colts for a game in the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Patriots vs Indapanolis Colts: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 9 in your country

New England Patriots and Indapanolis Colts meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough on November 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team vacations are closer. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Patriots have a record of 4-4 and the most recent victory for them was against the New York Jets 22-17 on the road, so far they have a good record to reach the playoffs, but the Patriots must avoid losses.

The Colts haven't won a game since Week 6, on that occasion they won against the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27 before going on a two-week losing streak against the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

New England Patriots vs Indapanolis Colts: Kick-Off Time

New England Patriots and Indapanolis Colts play for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 6 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) November 7

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM November 7

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

New England Patriots vs Indapanolis Colts: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

New England Patriots vs Indapanolis Colts: Predictions And Odds

New England Patriots are favorites at home with -5.5 spread and 1.40 moneyline that will pay $140 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a recent win and the visitors are on a losing streak. Indianapolis Colts are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 3.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 9 game is: Over 40.5

BetMGM New England Patriots -5.5 / 1.40 Totals 40.5 Indapanolis Colts +5.5 / 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).