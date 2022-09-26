New York Giants play against Dallas Cowboys for a game in the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 3 in your country

New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on September 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team is an underdog but they are outplaying some of the favorites. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Giants are playing better than last season as in the first two weeks of the 2022 season they won the Titans 21-20 and the Carolina Panthers 19-16. This will be the second home game for them.

The Dallas Cowboys as favorites still have a lot to prove, but at least the team is past the Week 1 defeat against the Buccaneers. In Week 2 they won against the Cincinnati Bengals 20-170.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys play for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 25 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Australia: 9:15 AM (AEST) September 27

Canada: 8:15 PM (EDT)

China: 7:15 AM September 26

Germany: 1:15 AM (CEST) September 27

Ireland: 12:15 AM (IST) September 27

Mexico: 6:15 PM (CDT)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 12:15 AM (BST) September 27

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 3 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ABC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

New York Giants are home favorites with -1 spread and 1.87 moneyline that will pay $187 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak. Dallas Cowboys are underdogs with +1 ATS and 1.95 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 3 game is: Over 39.

BetMGM New York Giants -1 / 1.87 Totals 39 Dallas Cowboys +1 / 1.95

* Odds via BetMGM

