New York Jets play against New England Patriots for a game in the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 8 in your country

New York Jets and New England Patriots meet in a Week 8 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on October 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors still have time to fight to reach the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Jets are unstoppable in 2022, they are playing like never before, at least much better than in the last 3 seasons. In Week 7 they won against the Denver Broncos 16-9 in what was the fourth consecutive victory of their current winning streak.

The Patriots have a negative record after seven weeks in the 2022 season, they have only three wins and four losses. Last week the Patriots lost another home game, this time against the Chicago Bears 14-33.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Kick-Off Time

New York Jets and New England Patriots play for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 30 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) September 19

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM September 19

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

New York Jets vs New England Patriots: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 8 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

The New York Jets have a winning record but so far they have a losing record playing at home with only one win after three games. The New England Patriots are struggling to win games on the road, but they did win a recent one against the Browns. The best pick for this NFL Week 8 game is: OVER.

BetMGM New York Jets +2.5 / +120 Totals 40 New England Patriots -2.5 / -145

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).