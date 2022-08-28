New York Jets play against New York Giants for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Jets and New York Giants meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium today, August 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The two city teams play their last preseason game before starting the regular season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The New York Jets aren't favorites to win anything during the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL regular season, but they could have a relatively better season than 2021. The Jets' perseason so far has been good.

The New York Giants will enter the upcoming season hoping that Daniel Jones is the one to lead the franchise into glory days. But despite the good preseason results, the Giants still need to try their luck in the regular season.

New York Jets vs New York Giants: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets vs New York Giants: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 11:00 AM

New York Jets vs New York Giants: Storylines

The New York Jets won their two preseason games, this will be their last before the regular season begins. The first win of the preseason was against the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 and the most recent game for the Jets was against the Atlanta Falcons at home, they won that game 24-16.

The New York Giants have shown no mercy to anyone in the 2022 NFL Preseason, they won in Week 1 against the New England Patriots 23-21 on the road. That game was key to testing some things on their offensive line. After that victory they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Jets vs New York Giants in the U.S.

this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by NFL Network.

New York Jets vs New York Giants: Predictions And Odds

New York Jets are home favorites to win with -4.5 spread at BetMGM, they have a strong record but the visitors know how to win preseason games as well. New York Giants are underdogs with +4.5 ATS. The totals are offered at 38 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Jets -4.5.

BetMGM New York Jets -4.5 Totals 38 New York Giants +4.5

* Odds via BetMGM