Aaron Rodgers is ready to make his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a very familiar stage. The veteran quarterback returns to MetLife Stadium to face his former team, the New York Jets.

Before the highly anticipated matchup, a reporter asked Rodgers if playing against the Jets held any special meaning for him. The quarterback’s response was very brief: “Yeah, it’s Week 1. I’ll just be excited for Week 1.”

In what could be his final season in the NFL before retirement, Aaron Rodgers will aim to lead the Steelers to the Super Bowl. According to all expert projections, that seems practically impossible.

Will Aaron Rodgers be the starting quarterback for the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers. One of the big questions for the veteran is whether the lack of preseason reps will have an impact against the Jets, considering he is in a new system led by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“I’ve been playing 20 years. So, I know how to execute in the game situation. I think I’ve got a pretty good handle on it. I’ve spent a lot of time studying in Latrobe and here. I feel good about finishing Arthur Smith’s sentences when he starts to call plays.”

