NFL News: Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase send messages about Tee Higgins’ future with the Bengals

After the Cincinnati Bengals’ recent win, quarterback Joe Burrow shared his thoughts on what it would mean if Higgins were to leave the team. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase also had heartfelt words for his teammate, expressing hope for his return.

Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals

By Richard Tovar

The Cincinnati Bengals snapped their three-week losing streak with a 27-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. The game was tied at one point, but the visitors’ talent ultimately secured the win. Following the game, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase addressed the future of Tee Higgins with the franchise.

Burrow, whose comments covered various topics, took time to respond to questions about Higgins’ contract situation. Acknowledging that the wide receiver is set to become a free agent after the season, Burrow expressed optimism about the Bengals’ ability to retain him. “Those discussions are ongoing. I’m confident we are going to be able to do what it takes to bring Tee [Higgins] back,” Burrow said.

The quarterback emphasized how crucial Higgins’ presence is to the team’s success, stating, “I know that I am going to do what it takes to get him back.” While no offers have been made to Higgins, who had two receptions in the win over the Cowboys, Burrow suggested contract talks would likely occur in the offseason. “So he can have those talks; those are going to be offseason discussions. I think we are excited about that opportunity,” he added.

Ja’Marr Chase Wants Higgins to Stay Long-Term

Ja’Marr Chase, a standout in the Bengals’ victory, is under contract with the team through the 2025 season but acknowledged the possibility that Higgins might not return next year. “I do think about it sometimes…When I was sitting down, that actually ran across my brain. But I try not to think too much about it,” Chase said.

WR Tee Higgins enters a contract year with the Cininnati Bengals

WR Tee Higgins enters a contract year with the Cininnati Bengals

If it were up to him, Chase would ensure Higgins remains a Bengal for the long haul. “I wish I could sign Tee myself and have him here with me for eternity,” he said. Despite uncertainty, Chase believes there’s a path to keeping his teammate in Cincinnati. “It’s possible. It’s 100% possible. You’ve got to play chess in that situation, but it’s possible.”

Richard Tovar

