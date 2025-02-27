Kevin Stefanski left no room for doubt while speaking about Myles Garrett and that blockbuster trade the player has requested from the Cleveland Browns. The star wants to leave the team to try to win the Super Bowl elsewhere, but his head coach’s response was firm.

“I understand the business of football. I understand these things happen from time to time, but, I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that and so on.”

In recent days, several rumors suggest that, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles want to further strengthen their defense by signing Garrett in an attempt to prevent the Commanders from acquiring him. However, that scenario looks increasingly unlikely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Browns trade Myles Garrett?

No. The Browns have said time and again that they are not going to trade Myles Garrett. In fact, at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Kevin Stefanski stated that he is not looking for a replacement for the star in the Draft.

“It’s not impacting my plans. He’s a part of the present and he’s a part of the future. I respect Myles, but I think in the meantime I’ll keep any conversations between us. I also want to win. I also want to win a championship. That’s just how we’re wired and we’re working very hard toward that goal.”

Advertisement