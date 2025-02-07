Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have been heavily criticized in recent days for allegedly receiving help from the referees in the AFC Championship Game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Two key plays sparked the controversy. A pass from Patrick Mahomes that appeared to be intercepted but was ruled a catch by Xavier Worthy, and of course, the fourth-and-short that Allen couldn’t convert in a decision that came down to mere centimeters.

Now, during Super Bowl week, all the Chiefs’ stars, along with Andy Reid, have had to face questions from the media about the issue after Bills leaders like Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane voiced their complaints.

What happened with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the referees?

During one of the press conferences leading up to the Super Bowl, a reporter asked Travis Kelce about the noise surrounding the referees allegedly helping his team and why he thought people were upset about the Chiefs’ success.

“I don’t know. I feel like I’ve been there before. You know, I used to look at the Patriots like that and I used to have the desire to have the success that they had. I don’t necessarily remember hating on them as much, but I definitely remember having the desire to be like them for sure. To be at the top of the mountain and to be year in and year out the standard in the NFL. It’s come a long way I guess.”

