Some players don't retire from the National Football League because they want to. Here, we discuss three WRs who could still be productive.

Not many players can brag about having long careers in the National Football League. Tom Brady is the exception to the rule in a league that's physically and mentally challenging, not to mention quite ruthless.

You can be an offense's focal point one day and be completely out of the league by next season. That's just how fast things move in the NFL, and being a former All-Pro or perennial Pro-Bowler won't grant you anything.

That's why so many players remain unsigned, hanging onto the hope of getting another shot. Today, we're going to talk about three of them, letting you know about three WRs who should get another shot.

NFL News: 3 Veteran Wideouts Who Could Get Another Shot

3. Will Fuller

Will Fuller has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, and it's been a while since he was impactful. However, he's just 28 years old and was one of the fastest players in the league just a couple of years ago.

Fuller should get another shot on a team that's lacking a deep-play specialist or a big-play threat. He'd be a nice pickup at a reasonable price, and he could still have a couple of solid years left in the tank.

2. TY Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts recently honored TY Hilton at Lucas Oil Stadium, so that might as well be the end of the line for him there. But he hasn't formally announced his retirement, so who's to say he can't come back?

For years, Hilton was one of the most underrated and versatile wideouts in the league. He could line up in the slot or out wide and was a solid route-runner. He just needs to prove that he's healthy enough to be back on the field.

1. DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson claimed to be satisfied with his career if he never played again and stated that he'd only play for an elite quarterback. Aaron Rodgers happens to need a deep-ball threat, so there's that.

Jackson never missed a step. He's the ultimate boom-or-bust receiver and a guy who can pile up yardage at an absurd rate. That's the kind of skill set that could come in handy for multiple contenders.