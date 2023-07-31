Aaron Rodgers didn’t look this happy in a long time. The four-time NFL MVP seems to be enjoying being part of the New York Jets, with whom he hopes to find success in the years to come.

The veteran quarterback made great memories at the Green Bay Packers, but it became clear that he wanted out for a long time. A-Rod finally got what he wanted this offseason, and looks determined to succeed.

Rodgers has recently agreed to a restructured contract, taking a $35 million pay cut with his new team. However, the signal-caller suggested the Jets now can chase another star with the money they save from his previous deal.

Aaron Rodgers suggests his pay cut should let Jets sign another star

“What it comes down to is … it was the right thing that made me feel best,” Rodgers told Peter King of NBC Sports. “I thought it was important they knew how committed I was. And in my conversations with [GM] Joe [Douglas], he has made it very clear the vision for the football team.

“You probably agree with this. This year, compared to like 2005, the amount of transactions that happen now with guys getting cut and the amount of trades — way more than before. Big names move at the trade deadline now. I wanted to make sure that if somebody valuable came available that we’d be able to get him. I’m very happy with the contract. I feel great about it.”

Rodgers is doing whatever he can to help the team win, but he may also expect the front office is to do something as well. He’s turning down a lot of money, and hopefully, that lets the team strengthen the roster.