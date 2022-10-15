The Dallas Cowboys visit the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC East showdown as part of Week 6 in the 2022 NFL regular season. Read here to find out the kick-off time, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in a must-see battle within the NFC East in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 16 at Lincoln Financial Field. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Eagles are still the only undefeated team in the NFL (5-0) after surviving a thriller in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals. Jalen Hurts is a franchise quarterback posting so far 1359 passing yards and six rushing touchdowns as a dual-threat. In an impressive stat, Hurts has won eight consecutive regular-season games and that's the longest active streak at the moment in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games and are in contention for the NFC East trailing the Eagles by just one game. Still, here comes a lot of controversy for Jerry Jones' team. Dak Prescott is close to return after the fracture on his right thumb on Week 1 but, since that moment, Cooper Rush has been surprisingly efficient as the backup. Who is gonna be the starter if Prescott's healthy? That's the biggest question. Cowboys lead the series 69-53 against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10:20 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 17)

Canada: 8:20 PM (ET)

China: 8:20 AM (CST) (Monday, October 17)

Germany: 2:20 AM

Ireland: 1:20 AM

Mexico: 7:20 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN, CTV2.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: ESPN, Star+, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), PeacockTV, NBC.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite at home. The moneyline is -275 for Philadelphia and +220 for the Cowboys as the underdog.

BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles -275 Totals (Over/Under) 42 points Dallas Cowboys +220

*Odds via BetMGM

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

In a very long awaited matchup, the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season.