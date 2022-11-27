San Fracisco 49ers play against New Orleans Saints for a game in the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Fracisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 12 in your country

San Fracisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on November 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team does not want to waste opportunities to win games and get closer to the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The 49ers are enjoying their current winning streak of three consecutive weeks, the most recent victory coming against the Arizona Cardinals during a Week 11 game in Mexico.

The Saints are struggling in 2022, they have a negative record at 4-7-0 overall, but the good news is that the Saints won a recent game against the Rams 27-20 to end a two-week losing streak.

San Fracisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints: Kick-Off Time

San Fracisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints play for the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 27 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM November 21

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

San Fracisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

San Fracisco 49ers vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -9.5 spread and 1.22 moneyline that will pay $122 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are on a hot streak. New Orleans Saints are underdogs with +9.5 ATS and 4.33 moneyline. The totals are offered at 43 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 12 game is: 49ers -9.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM San Fracisco 49ers -9.5 / 1.22 Totals 43 New Orleans Saints +9.5 / 4.33

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).