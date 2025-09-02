Sean McVay gives massive update regarding Rams’ Matthew Stafford’s status ahead of week 1

The Los Angeles Rams are a team with really high expectations this year. Sean McVay is an elite head coach, and if healthy, Matthew Stafford is an elite quarterback. However, this last point is in a big question mark because of the signal-caller’s back injury. Now, the head coach is giving new information just few days before the season kickoff.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN’s NFL Nation, Sean McVay said Matthew Stafford is expected to start in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. This game will be at SoFi Stadium, which means Stafford could guide the Rams on their first home game as well.

Stafford is known for playing through injuries, so now the question is: will Stafford be at 100%? After missing most of the training camp, the Rams quarterback should at least have a quarter to catch up to speed. He is a veteran so he should know how to get some momentum too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stafford is the key for a Super Bowl push

When looking at the Rams schedule, a healthy Stafford could be the factor that decides if the team is good enough to go to the Super Bowl. Sean McVay will surely make this team a contender, but having Stafford on the field as oppose to Jimmy Garoppolo could make a whole lot of difference.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams

Advertisement

Stafford played 16 games last season and he threw for 3762 yards and 20 touchdowns to only eight interceptions. He completed 65.8% of his passes and guided the team to the playoffs. They were the only team to come close to beating the eventual Super Bowl champions Eagles in the playoffs.

Advertisement

see also Puka Nacua's net worth: How much money does the Los Angeles Rams player have?

Are the Rams favorite to go to the Super Bowl?

The defending champions also reside in the NFC, so the odds are not precisely in the Rams’ favor. Green Bay acquiring Micah Parsons also play against the Rams. However, they are not far off. According to Vegas’ odds, here’s how the favorites line up:

Advertisement