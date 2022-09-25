Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against Green Bay Packers today for a game in the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 3 in your country today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on September 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers an epic game like never before. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Buccaneers have a perfect record after two weeks, despite the criticism against Tom Brady he looks in good shape to play not only this season but two more if possible. The Bucs' most recent game was a 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints on the road.

The Packers have a record of 1-1 as during the first week of the season they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 7-23 on the road. But in Week 2 the team won their first game against the Bears 27-10 at home.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers play for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, September 25 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) September 26

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM September 26

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 3 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are light favorites at home with -1 spread and 1.83 moneyline that will pay $183 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offense game but the visitors’ defense line is good. Green Bay Packers are underdogs with +1 ATS y 2.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 3 game is: Tampa -1.

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1 / 1.83 Totals 42 Green Bay Packers +1 / 2.00

* Odds via BetMGM

