The defending champions are in a tough spot, one of their top players is going through surgery to repair a minor injury to his knee and he likely won't be available for the upcoming week 1.

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to prove in the upcoming 2022-2023 season, they must defend their Super Bowl title but there are other teams hungry to win a ring. So far the Rams are favorites to make it to the playoffs and beyond but other teams like the Chiefs, Bills and Buccaneers are ready to fight.

McVay have an incredible roster built by himself based on a meticulous system to pick the best players and maintaining a tight discipline among the team. But during the 2021-2022 season the Rams were not the best team, they had certain flaws that during the upcoming season will be exploited by their rivals.

On the part of the Rams there are no big moves for the upcoming season, the roster will remain almost intact since McVay is confident that his team can play at the same level this year. The Rams' first regular season game will be on September 8 against the Buffalo Bills at home.

Who could replace Van Jefferson in Week 1?

Van Jefferson had a good 2021-2022 season with the Rams, he posted 802 yards, 50 receptions, 6 touchdowns in 17 games started. That was his second season with the team and so far it's the best.

But the bad news is that Van Jefferson will need minor knee surgery and it is likely that he will not be available during the preseason and it is speculated that he will not be on the starting roster for Week 1 either.

The names that could replace Van Jefferson are multiple, but only three of the Rams backups are the best to play in case Van Jefferson doesn't recover in time for Week 1.

1. Ben Skowronek (2021: 14 games, 1 started, 133 yards, 9.5 yards per game)

2. Brandon Powell (2021: 6 games, 0 started, 133 yards of punt returns, 1 touchdown)

3. Landen Akers (2021: 8 games, 0 started, 54 yards of punt returns)

Regarding Odell Beckham Jr, there is still a long way to go before he returns to the NFL and it is unlikely that he will play with the Rams during the first weeks, besides he does not have a contract with the franchise and his knee is still in recovery.