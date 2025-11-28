Trending topics:
What happens if Philadelphia Eagles lose to Chicago Bears on NFL Black Friday?

The Philadelphia Eagles control the NFC East, but a loss to the Chicago Bears could change the entire picture with the Dallas Cowboys lurking.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

If the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Chicago Bears, the defending Super Bowl champions could be in serious trouble on their path to the playoffs, especially because, to everyone’s surprise, the NFC East title would still be at risk.

The Cowboys beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, putting Dallas at 6-5-1. If Philadelphia fails to beat the Bears, the Eagles would drop to an 8-4 record, only a game and a half ahead in the division with five weeks remaining on the schedule.

Moreover, and this is very important, a home loss to Chicago would leave the Eagles far behind in the race for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, with the Los Angeles Rams sitting at 9-2.

What happens if the Eagles lose against the Bears on Black Friday?

If the Eagles lose to Chicago on Black Friday, they would fall to an 8-4 record but would still remain in first place in the NFC East. Their one-and-a-half-game cushion allows them to focus only on the division, but if the Cowboys get closer, then the wild-card race would also come into play.

By the way, in this scenario, the Bears would take the No. 2 seed sending the Eagles to the No.3 spot. In another important detail, Chicago would have the tiebreaker.

What happens if Eagles win over the Bears?

If the Eagles get a win over the Bears, Philadelphia would improve to 9-3 and would hold a comfortable two-and-a-half-game lead over the Cowboys. They would be very close to securing the NFC East title. In addition, they would remain just one game behind the Rams in the race for home-field advantage.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
