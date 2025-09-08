NHL News: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs reportedly plan to get creative in search for Mitch Marner’s replacement

The Toronto Maple Leafs are leaving no stone unturned in their search for Auston Matthews’ new sidekick. Of course, a talent like Mitch Marner isn’t available this late in the NHL offseason, but a report hints the Buds might have an ace up their sleeve.

There might not be many household names left unsigned in the 2025 UFA class, but one stands out. Jack Roslovic has yet to agree on a new NHL contract, and Toronto has shown interest time and again.

Although Roslovic is mainly listed as a centerman in the NHL, the Maple Leafs might be looking to work some magic. After all, Matthews needs a winger to join him on the first unit after Marner was traded. Plus, crazier things have happened in the league before.

“You know, a guy like Jack Roslovic. I think Toronto was looking at him, but it was looking at him potentially as a winger on the number one line. I don’t know that anybody sees Roslovic as the number two center,” insider Elliotte Friedman commented during an appearance on Donnie and Dhali – The Team.

Jack Roslovic at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Reason why

Friedman’s intel might help solve a long-lasting mystery in the NHL. Maybe that’s the reason why Roslovic has yet to sign a new deal after such a strong year with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old forward is coming off a 22-goal and 39-point production in 81 games with the Canes, so most fans assume he’d be signed by now. Still, a week into September, the forward has yet to put pen to paper. Perhaps it’s because most teams want to deploy him on the wing, when he’d rather be considered a centerman.

Bold gamble

If the Maple Leafs follow through on their plan and sign Roslovic to join Matthews on the top offensive unit, it would be a clear declaration of intent from Toronto. It would show the rest of the league they’re not afraid to roll the dice—even after the franchise in Las Vegas took away their best winger from years past.

Playing Roslovic could prove beneficial—or costly. After all, asking a centerman to shift to the wing is common practice in the NHL. It’s generally easier for a center to adapt to the wing than for a winger to move into the middle of the ice, where the responsibilities are greater and the smallest mistake can be costly.

Along the wall, the risks are somewhat lower. Still, all speculation and buzz becomes irrelevant if Roslovic has no intention of A) signing with the Leafs or B) playing on the wing.