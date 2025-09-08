NHL News: Former Auston Matthews teammate on Maple Leafs is being put to the test by Bruins ahead of 2025-26 season

The Boston Bruins aren’t quite sold on a former Toronto Maple Leafs‘ youngster who played alongside Auston Matthews and company. Now, the organization in Beantown apparently needs to be convinced by the young talent before the NHL season comes around.

Selected with the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NHL entry Draft, Fraser Minten wasn’t given many opportunities by the Maple Leafs. The centerman played just 19 games with Matthews and the Buds before Toronto traded him to Boston. The Leafs sent Minten, along with a first-round (2026 conditional) and a fourth-round pick (2025). In return, they acquired Brandon Carlo.

Fans in Boston were excited about the arrival of Minten, who can become a key piece to the roster for the coming years. However, the British Columbia-native been mostly utilized in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Minten has yet to cement his place in the NHL lineup, and that sentiment remains as the 2025-26 campaign looms closer. That was made clear as the Bruins included Minten on the roster for the upcoming Rookie Camp in the league.

Fraser Minten during a game with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Stats

Minten has appeared in 25 games so far in his young NHL career, recording three goals and two assists for five points. The Bruins expect his production to increase next season, but whether he’ll spend most of his time in Boston or Providence remains to be seen. Minten may need to make a strong case during rookie camp to earn a spot on the Bruins’ opening-night roster.

Full roster

As the Bruins announced the attendees for the upcoming Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge, here’s a look at how Boston’s youth ranks will shape up when the action gets underway in mid-September.

Forwards: Dalton Bancroft, Cole Chandler, Ty Cheveldayoff, Robert Cronin, Riley Duran, Dylan Edwards, Brett Harrison, Mavrick Lachance, Dans Locmelis, Fraser Minten, Jake Schmaltz, Cooper Simpson, and Emmanuel Vermette.

Defensemen: Grayson Burzynski, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Loke Johansson, Dylan MacKinnon, Oliver Turner, and Mitch Young. Goaltenders: Ben Hrebik and Simon Zajicek.

