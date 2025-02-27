Travis Kelce shares strong admission to Matthew, Brady Tkachuk with comparison to him and Jason

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk have become household names across the United States thanks to their impressive performances during the NHL’s Four Nations Face-Off. Although their journey ended in heartbreak with a loss to Canada in the Final, the Tkachuks have captured the spotlight. They were invited to the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, where Travis Kelce made a bold comparison between the Tkachuks and himself and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Matthew Tkachuk had already showcased his personality to a nationwide audience as he led the Florida Panthers to consecutive Stanley Cup Finals in the NHL‘s 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. However, the international, best-on-best competition elevated his name—and his brother’s—to, pun intended, new heights.

Brady and Matthew’s journey with Team USA was marked by adversity and challenges, most notably in the form of injuries. However, these obstacles only highlighted their resilience and determination. Despite their best efforts, the physical toll of the tournament caught up with both brothers, and they have been unable to play for their respective teams since the competition ended.

Matthew’s injury has sidelined him for a long period, though the exact length is yet to be announced. Yet, the charismatic star has taken advantage of his medical leave from hockey to help grow the sport, being invited to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and now participating in a New Heights episode with his brother, in front of the most famous brother-duo in sports at the moment, Travis and Jason Kelce.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers and Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators pose during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena on February 03, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

In an episode filled with laughter and hilarious stories from the Tkachuk brothers, Travis Kelce took a moment to send them a very strong message, comparing their dynamic to what he’s experienced with his own brother, Jason.

“Can’t thank you enough,” Travis stated. “Representing the USA, representing the good brothers of America. Seeing the family dynamic, it was so cool for me to relate, knowing that I had something like that with Jason.”

Much alike

The parallels between the two sibling-duos are right there, both are just a few years apart and beloved superstars in their teams. Matthew is the only Tkachuk to have hoisted a Stanley Cup, unlike Travis and Jason Kelce who both have won Super Bowl rings.

Regardless, Ottawa Senators captain Brady has more than enough time to catch up on his brother’s success with the Florida Panthers, perhaps they may cross paths in a Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the two Atlantic Division rivals.

Brady Tkachuk of Team United States celebrates with Matthew Tkachuk #19 after scoring a goal against Jordan Binnington of Team Canada during the first period in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game

A nation rallied behind the Tkachuks and Team USA

The NHL truly hit it out of the park with the 4 Nations tournament, which was often overlooked leading up to it, but ultimately surpassed every expectation anyone could have envisioned.

Hockey has faced dips in attendance and viewership across the United States, but the international tournament reignited interest, shining a spotlight back on the sport by showcasing the best talents from both the USA and Canada. The Final, pitting the 49th parallel rivals against each other, felt like a Stanley Cup Final and captivated audiences across the continent.

Jason’s message

While the Tkachuks and Team USA ultimately came up short of their goal, the impact they left was far greater than any silverware could offer. Jason Kelce made sure the Tkachuks took notice of what they had helped achieve.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers speaks to the media during Media Day prior to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 07, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

“I haven’t seen the general country as excited about hockey as much as it was [for this tournament],” Jason said. “I love when hockey is that relevant. It’s exciting. It’s aggressive. There was passion out there. Everybody loved what you guys were putting out there for Team USA.”

“That’s something that Brady and I and the rest of our team should be proud of is that we grew the game in this country and the game is in a better place now than it was two weeks ago,” Matthew admitted.