Croatia will face Morocco in what will be a match for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup third place game. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Croatia will play against Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup third place game. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

It is the last game for both and, although they were only one step away from being in the final, both teams will seek to finish as high as possible, something that would be historic for both. On the one hand, there will be Croatia, who played and won the third place game in France 1998, although their best performance was last World Cup. It would be great for the Croats to finish as high as possible as a farewell to this great generation.

For Morocco, his performance is already historic no matter how this World Cup ends. They have reached the semi-final, something that no other African team had ever done, so they not only made history for their country, but also for their continent. Although it would also be good to close a great performance to get third place.

Croatia vs Morocco: Kick-Off Time

Croatia will play against Morocco for the third place game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (December 18)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 18)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 18)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 18)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia vs Morocco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: MTV India HD, T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live

Belgium: Tipik, rtbf.be/sport, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, Één

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, Globo, SporTV, SporTV 2, Canais Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, CRTV Sports, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv The league

Canada: RDS, TSN.ca, RDS App, TSN1, TSN5, TSN4, TSN App

Costa Rica: Teletica Radio 91.5, Sky HD, TDMAX, Teletica Channel 7, TD+, ViX

Croatia: HRT2, HRTi

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, Soccer Channel, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: Molotov, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1, beIN Sports 1, TF1 Live

Germany: Servus TV, MagentaTV

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, GTV Sports+, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sports18, MTV India HD, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV, Indosiar

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Ireland: RTE 2, BBC One, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: Fuji TV, Abema TV

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, sooka, TV Okey, RTM TV2, Unifi TV

Mexico: ViX, Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, Arryadia TNT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: NRKTV, NRK1

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, TVP1

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Alkass One, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, Alkass Two, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, RTS 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, New World Sport1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport Football, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360 PSL

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: SVT 1, NRK1, SVT Play, Discovery+

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, UBC TV, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Network, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Futbol de Primera Radio.

