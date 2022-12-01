In a very exciting finish for Group E, Japan and Spain faced each other for a place in the next round. The Asian squad scored a huge controversial goal to momentarily defeat the Europeans, so here are the funnies memes and reactions to it.

Japan started the tournament upseting Germany with an incredible comeback for the 2-1 score. They did it, momentarily, once again against Spain to put them in second place of the group from the World Cup.

On the second half, Ao Tanaka scored a huge controversial goal after the ball seemed to leave the field, but the VAR decided to give it to the Asians and of course the fans reacted to it on social media.

Japan momentarily defeat spain with huge controversial goal: Funniest memes and reactions

