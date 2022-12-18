Qatar 2022 ended with an iconic game between Argentina and France. La Albiceleste won their third FIFA World Cup title and there will be changes on their jersey, which will look different after lifting the trophy.

Qatar 2022: How does Argentina's new jersey look like after winning the FIFA World Cup?

Peace has arrived to Argentina. After a very difficult FIFA World Cup, La Albiceleste won their third title at Qatar 2022 after defeating France in the Final. But how will their jersey look like after earning a third star?

Qatar 2022 was the end of a 36-year drought for Argentina of not winning the FIFA World Cup. The South American squad defeated France in the grand Final, with Lionel Messi as the biggest star who led them to becoming absolut legends.

This is the third time that Argentina win the FIFA World Cup. This will definitely change their jersey, which will hold a new star above their badge, but fans are wondering how it will look like after this tournament.

Argentina's new jersey: How will their third star be place above their shield?

Argentina just won the FIFA World Cup and fans are already wondering where will they put their third title. Before Qatar 2022 Final, La Albiceleste held their two stars in line above their shield, but now there's a new one that needs to be placed there.

In Argentina's celebrations at Lusail Stadium, adidas gave the players new jerseys with the third star already placed. In the pictures, this new title appears in the middle of the other two and above them.

It is uncertain it this will remain like that. On Twitter, Argentina's national team official account used a different organization of their titles. They put the three in the same line, but they will surely work with adidas to decide which place is better.

Alongside their third star there will be a badge in the center of the chest. This new shield shows that they are currently the FIFA World Cup champions, which was used by France from 2018 until this day after giving the title to Argentina.