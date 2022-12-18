European club soccer will resume in a matter of days as the World Cup nears its conclusion. But when do players who win Qatar 2022 have to report back to their respective teams? Let's find out!

Argentina and France, the reigning champions, will square off in the championship game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In his last opportunity to hoist the World Cup trophy, Lionel Messi will be competing against his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who will be going for his second title.

As Qatar 2022 nears its conclusion, European club soccer will soon be returning. Even after a World Cup that FIFA called the finest ever, we still don't know how much of an influence the tournament's unprecedented schedule has really had.

European soccer's major clubs had been already worried about the fallout from the World Cup, which is being held in November and December for the first time in the tournament's 92-year existence. As teams get ready to resume their competitions and wait for their players to return, the news that many of their stars are away at the Final may not be what they were hoping to hear.

When are the World Cup winning players required to rejoin their respective squads?

In most cases, players are rested for at least two weeks following important events before being called back into club duty. As an example, Paris Saint-Germain may feel the effects of this since both Messi and Mbappe participate in Sunday's final between Argentina and France.

Central defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, both of whom start for Manchester United, are also included. Numerous major European clubs—Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Milan, Manchester United, Bayern, and many others —are all strongly represented among the finalists.

Boxing Day marks the return of league play in England's top division, the Premier League, while La Liga and Ligue 1 get underway just before the new year. Meanwhile, the 2023 calendar year will see the return of the Serie A and the Bundesliga. Thus, when the World Cup winning players are required to return to training is entirely up to the discretion of their individual teams.