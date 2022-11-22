Germany play against Japan at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Germany vs Japan: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Germany are ready to face Japan at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Al Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. The Germans are a machine but the Japanese are ready to destroy that machine.

Germany are one of the big favorites and it is highly probable that they will reach the Knockout Stage in Qatar. Before their debut they won against Oman 1-0 in a friendly game.< /p>

Japan were lethal during the AFC Qualifiers, but they lost a recent friendly game against Canada 1-2 in what was a display of their defensive weakness.

Germany vs Japan: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Germany vs Japan: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Germany vs Japan: Storylines

Germany are big favorites but they share the group with Spain, and the Spanish are also considered favorites within the group. The last time Germany played a big team was on September 26 during the UEFA Nations League against England, that game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Japan played well during the qualifiers, but they lost key games from June 2 to November in what was a long round of friendly games, one of those losses was against Brazil 0-1 and another against Tunisia 0-3.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Germany vs Japan in the U.S.

Germany vs Japan: Predictions And Odds

