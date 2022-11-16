The English defense is solid as a brick wall, but Reece James was one of those bricks that would have made that wall even stronger. Check here why he isn't playing.

Another blow for England's national team, but it's not the end of the world as the roster is full of the best players in the Premier League and other European leagues.

Things in the English defense wouldn't change much without Reece James, but he was one of the young players who went to Qatar as bench support in case a starter got injured, Reece could be the backup for Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier.

Reece James is young but he has 15 caps playing for England, his first game with the national team was 2020 during a game against Wales.

Why is Reece James missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

A little over a month before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Reece James sustained a knee injury in a Champions League game against AC Milan and unfortunately he was unable to recover in time. Reece said he was devastated not to play for England in the World Cup.

Reece James has been praised by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and his former manager at Chelsea Thomas Tuchel thanks to his talent and his charitable work. James has been playing for Chelsea since 2018.

Most of the English players called up to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are 24 years of age or older, had he gone to Qatar, James was going to be the youngest defender on the roster. It's possible that England, according to the World Cup predictions, will be able to reach the Knockout Stage.