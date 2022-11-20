Spain and Costa Rica clash off at the Al Thumama Stadium for Matchday 1 of Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage

Spain will face Costa Rica at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on the opening matchday of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group E Matchday 1 soccer game in the US. To watch the game in the US tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Costa Rica are yet to grab a triumph in head-to-head clashes, with Spain having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far, while the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 11, 2017, and it ended in a 5-0 win for the Spanish in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Date

The 2022 Qatar World Cup Group E Matchday 1 game between Spain and Costa Rica will be played on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Spain vs Costa Rica

The game to be played between Spain and Costa Rica on the opening matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E will be broadcasted on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Other options include SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Network.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.