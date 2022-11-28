Neymar Jr. couldn’t play in Brazil’s second round match against Switzerland due to an injury. However, fans thought they spotted him in the stands, and they went crazy with his look alike. Check out the video.

Neymar Jr. is one of the stars present at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, the PSG forward suffered an injury during Brazil’s opener against Serbia and he is expected to be out at least until the Round of 16, in case the four-time champions qualify.

The forward suffered a lateral ligament injury on his right ankle, according to Brazil’s doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. So, with his absence confirmed for the game against the Swiss, Brazil’s fans didn’t think they would be able to see him.

However, they went crazy when they spotted “Neymar”, or at least, his look alike in the stands. With sunglasses and a hat, this fan looks exactly like the PSG star. It wasn’t surprising that everyone wanted to take a picture with him. Check out the video.

VIDEO: Neymar’s look alike spotted in the stands at Brazil vs Switzerland

US Viewers

If you want to check all the possible results of the tournament, you can do so with the 2022 World Cup simulator. Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.