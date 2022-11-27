Brazil are looking to book their ticket for the Round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. To do so, they have to win Switzerland in their second round match. However, they will have to play without their star Neymar Jr. Check out the reason he is missing the game.

Tite’s team defeated Serbia in their first game with two Richarlison’s goals. However, Neymar was one of the starters, and he always was a threat for Serbia’s defenders. In fact, he was the most fouled player, receiving nine.

The PSG star left the pitch at the 80th minute, as well as Danilo. There have been many updates in the past few days about his state of form. Here, check out why he is missing the game against the Swiss.

Why is Brazil’s Neymar not playing against Switzerland at Qatar 2022?

During Brazil’s World Cup opener against Serbia, Neymar left the clash with a swollen ankle after being fouled so many times. He even posted the picture of his foot on his Instagram account, and there was plenty of speculation about his future in the tournament.

According to Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, Neymar suffered a “lateral ligament injury” on his right ankle. In a video published on Friday (Nov. 25), he explained that he already started treatment but he will miss the game against Switzerland.

Lasmar said that they are trying to get him back as soon as possible for the competition. However, it’s expected that Neymar could also miss the game against Cameroon on December 2nd. If you want to check all the possible results of the tournament, you can do so with the 2022 World Cup simulator.

