AEK Athens take on Olympiacos at OPAP Arena in Athens for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Greece Super League in your country

AEK Athens and Olympiacos meet in the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. This game will take place at OPAP Arena in Athens. The home team does not want to give in to an underdog. Here is all the detailed information about this Greece Super League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

AEK Athens are very close to playing in the UEFA Champions League, they just need to stay in the first or second spot of the standings.

Olympiacos no longer have time to steal one of the Champions League spots in the standings but they could avoid losing this game so as not to give up their current 3rd spot in the standings.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos: Kick-Off Time

AEK Athens and Olympiacos play for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League on Wednesday, May 3 at OPAP Arena in Athens.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 4

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 4

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 4

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 4

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 4

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 4

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: ANT1 Pacific

Brazil: Star+

Canada: ANT1 Satellite

Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

United States: ANT1 Satellite