Barcelona will receive Real Madrid this Sunday, March 19 in what will be the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be a new edition of "El Clasico" possibly the most even derby in all of Europe since the difference in games between one and the other is very little, although in the title Real Madrid lead over Barcelona a greater difference, especially in the Champions League. This game will also be essential in the fight for La Liga.
On the local side, they have a good advantage of 9 points over the "Merengues", so even with the defeat they would continue to be leaders. However, if they got the victory, the difference would be 12 points, very difficult to discount even if there are still 12 more games left. That's why Real Madrid need to win.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 20)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 20)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 20)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 20)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 20)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 20)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 20)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 1, Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, K-SPORT 1
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga UHD, Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Football, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports