Barcelona will face Real Madrid in a game valid for the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will receive Real Madrid this Sunday, March 19 in what will be the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online free on FuboTV]

It will be a new edition of "El Clasico" possibly the most even derby in all of Europe since the difference in games between one and the other is very little, although in the title Real Madrid lead over Barcelona a greater difference, especially in the Champions League. This game will also be essential in the fight for La Liga.

On the local side, they have a good advantage of 9 points over the "Merengues", so even with the defeat they would continue to be leaders. However, if they got the victory, the difference would be 12 points, very difficult to discount even if there are still 12 more games left. That's why Real Madrid need to win.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 20)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 20)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 20)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 20)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 20)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 20)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1, Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, K-SPORT 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga UHD, Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Football, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

