Cremonese will play against AS Roma this Tuesday, February 28 in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Watch Cremonese vs AS Roma online free in the US on FuboTV
AS Roma continue in the fight for the qualification positions for the UEFA Champions League. The removal of points that Juventus received as a sanction allowed the team from the Italian capital to get closer to those first four places, and for now they are keeping the last place.
However, they need to keep getting points as several teams are following close behind.
And they have a good chance to get the 3 points since their rivals are one of the weakest teams in the tournament. In 23 Matchdays, Cremonese have barely been able to get 9 points from 9 draws, so far winless. They need to react as soon as possible if they want to avoid relegation.
Cremonese vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Cremonese vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
