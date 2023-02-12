Ecuador U20 take on Paraguay U20 at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Ecuador U20 and Paraguay U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota. The Ecuadorians want to win to complicate the future of other teams. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Ecuador drew a recent game against Venezuela 1-1, making it the second mediocre result against Venezuela since January 26 when they lost a game against them.

Paraguay lost to Uruguay 0-1 in what was an expected result since they were underdogs against one of the big favorites of the tournament. That was the third straight loss for Paraguay in February.

Ecuador U20 vs Paraguay U20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Bolivia: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Colombia: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Panama: 4:00 PM

Peru: 4:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM

Ecuador U20 vs Paraguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brasil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Colombia: Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

México: Fanatiz Mexico

Paraguay: GEN

Perú: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

United States: Fanatiz International