Ecuador U20 and Paraguay U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota. The Ecuadorians want to win to complicate the future of other teams. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Ecuador U20 vs Paraguay U20 online in the US on Fanatiz International]
Ecuador drew a recent game against Venezuela 1-1, making it the second mediocre result against Venezuela since January 26 when they lost a game against them.
Paraguay lost to Uruguay 0-1 in what was an expected result since they were underdogs against one of the big favorites of the tournament. That was the third straight loss for Paraguay in February.
Ecuador U20 vs Paraguay U20: Kick-Off Time
Ecuador U20 and Paraguay U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Sunday, February 12 at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Bolivia: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Colombia: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Panama: 4:00 PM
Peru: 4:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM
Ecuador U20 vs Paraguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brasil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Colombia: Caracol Play
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
México: Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: GEN
Perú: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
United States: Fanatiz International