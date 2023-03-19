Inter take on Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Inter vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Inter and Juventus meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team does not want to settle but it is unlikely to win the league this season. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Inter are the second best Serie A team this season, they are in the second spot of the standings with a record of 16-2-8 and 50 points, they are away from the first spot by 18 points.

Juventus won a recent game against Sampdora 4-2 in what was a relief to put behind a loss against Roma 0-1 on the road.

Inter vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Inter and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, March 19 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM March 2

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM March 2

Indonesia: 3:45 AM March 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM March 2

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM March 2

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM March 2

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM

Inter vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada.

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: Paramount+