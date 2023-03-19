Inter and Juventus meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team does not want to settle but it is unlikely to win the league this season. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Inter are the second best Serie A team this season, they are in the second spot of the standings with a record of 16-2-8 and 50 points, they are away from the first spot by 18 points.
Juventus won a recent game against Sampdora 4-2 in what was a relief to put behind a loss against Roma 0-1 on the road.
Inter vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Inter and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Sunday, March 19 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM March 2
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM March 2
Indonesia: 3:45 AM March 2
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM March 2
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM March 2
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM March 2
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM
Inter vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada.
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: Paramount+